Gov. Matawalle replaces Yari as Zamfara APC leader

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gusau, June 29, 2021 The National Chairman of APC Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday, named Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the new APC leader in the state, in line with the party’s constitution.

Buni made the announcement while handing over the party’s flag to Gov. Matawalle who was received into the APC at a rally in Gusau.

Before Matawalle’s defection, former governor Abdulaziz Yari was the party’s leader in the state.

“This is as provided by our party’s constitution and so l am mandated to inform you that as from today, Gov. Bello Matawalle is the leader of the APC in the state.

“Similarly, all leadership structures of the party in the state have been dissolved while the new party leader and governor of the state will announce new leadership of the party at all levels,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by former governors Ahmed Yarima, Mamuda Shinkafi and Yari.

During the event, Gov. Matawalle announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) citing the failure of the party to provide an acceptable platform of moving Zamfara and the nation forward, among his reasons.

The governor defected together with all three serving senators from the state and six out of the seven House of Representatives members.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Environment and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Muhammad Mahmoud and Sadiya Umar-Faruk, as well as the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

