Group urges Nigerians to participate fully in census

By Awayi Kuje

Gadabuke (Nasarawa State), June 29, 2021 Mr Muhammed Danbai, the Youth Leader in Gadabuke Development Area of Nasarawa State, have urged Nigerians to participate fully in the upcoming national population census.

Danbai made the call during the meeting of the association on Tuesday in Gadabuke, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the importance of census to socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasised, hence the need of his appeal.

According to him, population census plays a major role in the allocation of development projects and elected political seats in government.

“The census information is also used in the allocation of government resources and for planning/policy making, among other benefits,” he said.

The youth leader explained that the meeting was aimed at discussing way forward on how to bring development to the area.

Danbai also urged youths to continue to embrace education and skills acquisition programmes in order to be self reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the society.

“We have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, and Hon. Usman Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the state House of Assembly for their leadership qualities.

“We and the people have analysed the performances of the speaker and Hon. Shafa and we have expressed satisfaction with their leadership qualities,” he said.

The youth leader re-assured the speaker and Shafa of their support at all times to enable them succeed.

“We also want to express our satisfaction with the pronouncement made by the Speaker that when the time for local government election comes, the chairmanship position for Toto local government will be zoned to Gadabuke.

“This is for equity, peace and for the overall development of the area,” he added.

Besides, the youth leader assured of their support to enable the state government succed in implementing its policies and programmes

