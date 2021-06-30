Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his earlier promise to conduct Local Government election, saying doing so is critical to bringing back development at the rural level.

Governor Uzodimma gave the indication of a soon to be held local government election in Imo State when he had an interaction with leaders and members of some political structures loyal to him on Tuesday night.

The political structures – Camp Hope; Imo Hope for Good Governance; and Hope Rising for Imolites – were at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri to express their continued solidarity to the Governor.

Addressing the members, Governor Uzodimma noted that having been with him since he showed interest in becoming the Governor of Imo State he will not disappoint them now that he is governor.

He said he remains grateful to those who worked with him to come to the level where he is today and that he will show them reciprocity, “having been patient all this while, committing their human and material resources.”

He promised to do his best not to make them regret the relationship.

The governor advised them “to look inwards, think of how best to better their position in the party by reasoning more as APC members than being just an association member,” emphasizing that being more of an APC member will “make them more acceptable to other party members especially in contesting and winning positions.”

The Governor informed that soon, he will effect changes at the Local Government level “as the current IMC members will be changed for new ones while waiting for the conduct of the Local Government elections in the State.”

He used the opportunity of the meeting to announce that the 15,000 youths empowered with N250,000 each have started receiving their alert.

Presenting the three groups earlier, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem who was appointed to reconcile the three groups explained that he and his committee have concluded the assignment given to them “in a positive manner.”

Emeziem said that the three groups are now one and can speak in one voice to the benefit of APC in the State.

He thanked the Governor for the assignment and support given to his Committee that resulted in the realization of the objective.

In their different presentations, High Chief Canice Nwachukwu of Camp Hope told the Governor that “the three groups have decided to come together, synergize for better and more convivial political alignment.”

He said that their coming together is to get more people involved in the APC project in Imo State and let them work for Imo people as foot soldiers of HOPEISM.

In his own contribution, Pst. Chris Mbarie, the leader of Imo Hope for Good Governance informed the Governor that he has tried to re-orientate his group to embrace members of Camp Hope and Hope Rising for Imo Governance “as members of one family for a better support and solidarity to their leader, Governor Hope Uzodimma.”

He added that the essence of the synergy and coming together is for them to have people in good number that can push their aims and objectives and realize their aspirations of moving APC to a greater height.

Mbarie thanked the Governor for persuading the three groups to come together and become one United front.

In the same vein, the Leader of Hope Rising for Imolites, Barr. Success Obioma told the audience that they have agreed to use the groups as a formidable force to support the Governor towards good governance in Imo State.

He assured that henceforth “the three groups are an indivisible family, bound together by their focus on their leader, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State as the HOPE of Imo State, in getting to the promise land.”