Kano Assembly passes Public Procurement Bureau bill

By Muhammad Nur

Kano, June 29,2021 The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of the State Public Procurement Bureau.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Madari, at Tuesday’s plenary.

Speaking on the motion, Madari urged his colleagues to support the motion considering its importance to the state.

According to him, the bill will promote transparency and accountability in supply and awards of contracts.

“The Public Procurement Law relates to those legal provisions which regulate the purchasing and the procuring of services and goods by the government,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, said the bill, if assented to by the governor would ensure transparency and accountability in the purchase of goods and services by the state government.

Chidari said the bill would also help in supervising procurement in government Ministries Departments, Agencies as well as local government councils in the state.

The Kano State Public Debt Management office bill 2021 and Kano State and Local Government Revenue Administration (consolidation and codification) bill 2021 , also scaled second reading at the House.

