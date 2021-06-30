Reps confirm Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as new COAS

By EricJames Ochigbo

Abuja, June 29, 2021 The House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the House Committees on Defence and Army at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos) said that the joint committee invited Yahaya for screening.

He said that the committee grilled him on inter agency synergy, submission to civil authorities, inclusion of local content, relationship with the parliament among others.

According to the rep, the new COAS gave apt answers to our questions having been battle tested as Theater Commander, Operation Lafia Dole.

“That the House do consider the report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein.

“That Maj.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the committee,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase who presided over plenary, ruled in favour of majority votes from members who unanimously voted for the confirmation of Yahaya as COAS.

