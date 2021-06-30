Zamfara Senator resigns membership of PDP

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, June 29,2021 Sen Hassan Mohammad(PDP-Zamfara) has resigned his membership of the party.

Mohammad, representing Zamfara Central, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara.

“Further decision on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

Related