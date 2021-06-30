Wednesday, June 30, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Zamfara Senator resigns membership of PDP

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Media, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Kingsley Okoye
    Abuja, June 29,2021 Sen Hassan Mohammad(PDP-Zamfara) has resigned his membership of the party.
    Mohammad, representing Zamfara Central, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday.
    “My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara.
    “Further decision on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

    Previous article2 Cross River PDP lawmakers defect to APC Defection
    Next articleOnline CVR: INEC vows to prosecute hackers
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com