Zenith Bank appoints Ogunfowora Independent Director

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, June 30, 2021 Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Omobola Ogunfowora as an Independent non-Executive Director.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Micheal Otu, Company Secretary/General Counsel of the bank, made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Otu said Ogunfowora’s appointment had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to him, Ogunfowora is a legal practitioner and corporate governance practitioner who studied in various international universities.

“Ogunfowora was a lecturer of law at the University of Lagos, Nigeria at the Department of Commercial and Industrial Law,” he said.

Otu also noted that Ogunfowora had served in top capacities in notable companies.

