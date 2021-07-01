AMES-Edo Dry Port will reduce cost of import, export by 30%- C’ttee

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 1, 2021 The State Implementation Committee of the AMES-Edo Dry Port has said that the port would reduce the cost of import and export when it becomes operational.

Dr Charles Akhigbe, Chairman, State Implementation Committee, and the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantique Marine Engineering Services (AMES), Promoters of the dry port disclosed this on Thursday in Benin.

Akhigbe disclosed this in his remarks at the phase one of the state implementation committee meeting with potential port users from within the state.

He explained that the socio-economic vision of the port was to become the first and preferred inland dry port to promote inter-regional trade in the South South.

He also said that it would provide value added services as well as firm up and promote inter-regional trade on ECOWAS trade route.

“It is also to drastically reduce by 20 to 30 per cent, cost of import and export, and accelerate the socio-economic transformation of Edo and all the region.

“It will also drive the general export cluster business from Edo and 10 adjoining states.

He also disclosed that the port would provide a one-stop solution to export and import.

Akhigbe added that its functionality would include customs clearance facility to boost export and import.

According to him, 11 states, 440 local government cutting across the South South, South East and North Central stands to benefit from the port.

He stressed that the dry port would create huge revenue for both the Federal and state governments.

He noted that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitise the potential port users on the current stage of the Port before it began operation soon.

Earlier, Mr Joel Edionwe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, said that the meeting would enable the committee interface with stakeholders to keep them abreast of development at the port.

In their various remarks the stakeholders lauded the promoters of the dry port as well as the Edo state Government for the project.

Dr Okwara Udensi, Chairman, Edo/Delta Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), described the project as a worthy one to MAN.

He expressed desire for the project to be completed to enable quick commencement of operations.

Similarly, Mr Noma Iguisi, Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists, Edo chapter noted that the dry port was coming at a time the Nation was looking at export to salvage the Naira.

“Government has seen the need for a common market, (export), and we are delighted to have this dry port to help ameliorate export in the state”, he said.

Mr Efe Osamuyi, Youth leader from the Agbonmoba community, home of the dry port, commended the promoters for siting the project in the community.

He noted that the project would speed up development in the community and also commended the Edo Government for supporting the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Edo Government had on June 10 signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with AMES-Edo for the state 20 per cent equity.

Other stakeholders at the meeting include representative of Rongtai Industry Park, Mr Davis Zhao, Representative of Okomu Oil Palm Company plc, Mr Asbin Anderson.

Others were representative of Zenith Carex International Logistic Ltd, Agen Longspan Industries, Guinness Nigeria plc as well as Edo State Investment Promotion.

Related