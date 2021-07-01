Bill seeking to amend ITF Act passes 2nd reading at Senate

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, June 30, 2021 A bill seeking to curtail widespread unemployment in the country, by amending the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Act, has passed second reading at the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate by the sponsor, Sen.Alkali Ahmed (APC-Gombe) during plenary on Wednesday.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Ahmed said that the ITF was established to develop the nation’s human resource capacity by continuous training and retraining of its workforce for optimum output and performance.

He said the objectives of the bill was to strengthen the fund to administer, supervise and enforce the industrial training reforms of government which was very much needed in the country.

“To provide the necessary training, skills acquisition and vocational know-how that will create jobs and bring our teeming youthful population out of poverty and joblessness,” he said.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan thereafter referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Industry for further legislative action and to report back in four weeks

