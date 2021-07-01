Gowon, Obasanjo, others laud retiring CEO of Bible Society of Nigeria

By Fabian Ekeruche

Lagos, June 30, 2021 Former Heads of State,. retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday in Lagos, poured encomiums on Dr Dare Ajiboye, outgoing General Secretary of Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

Naija247news reports that the heads of state spoke at a send-off ceremony in honour of Ajiboye who retired from BSN service after 26 years.

Ajiboye retired at the age of 55 years.

Obasanjo, who was the Father of the Day, said that Ajiboye deserved honour, adding that he performed excellently.

Obasanjo said he got close to Ajiboye when an arrangement was made to build a befitting Bible House at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that Ajiboye was a go-getter and unwavering in what he believed in.

He noted that under Ajiboye’s leadership, a beffitting Bible House was built at Ikorodu.

Similarly, Gowon, who is the Patron of the Society, said that Ajiboye worked tirelessly in BSN for 26 years.

Gowon, represented by Rev. Olubunmi Banwo, President/Chairman Board of Trustees, BSN, said that Ajiboye rose from the position of a Personal Assistant to BSN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to the position of a General Secretary/CEO of BSN.

” Today, we are here to celebrate him and to appreciate God for the rare opportunity granted him to serve.

“If it were within my powers, I would have extended his time in the BSN but he is bound by the constitution to retire at age 55,” Gowon said.

According to Gowon, retirement is exciting when done gloriously in sound health and mind.

The Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director, Jawa International Ltd., Mr Varkey Verghese, said that Ajiboye was the first General Secretary of BSN to complete full Bible language translation within five years.

Verghese said that Ajiboye touched many lives during his service at BSN.

In a goodwill message, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, described Ajiboye as the voice of conscience to the nation.

Wale-Oke said that BSN, under Ajiboye, did much in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He urged Ajiboye not to relent in God’s work.

Also, in a goodwill message, Mr Michael Perreau, Director-General, United Bible Society, thanked Ajiboye for achievements in BSN.

“We are so grateful. We are touched by what you have done,” Perreau said.

The highpoint of the event was handing over of the baton of leadership of the BSN to the General Secretary Designate, Rev. Samuel Sanusi. (NAN)