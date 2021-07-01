Matawalle’s defection to APC is for public interest — Prof. Jabaka

By Ishaq Zaki `

Gusau, July 1, 2021 The erstwhile Chairman of Zamfara Zakkat and Endowment Board, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka, has described as “a welcome development“ the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jabaka, who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday, said the governor’s defection to APC was in line with the needs of the state.

“Matawalle’s defection is timely because there are several calls for him to join APC from different angles within and outside the state.

“I am calling on people of the state, irrespective of their differences, to support Matawalle in order to promote peace and stability in the state.

“I am satisfied with the leadership style of Matawalle. Since his assumption as governor of Zamfara two years ago, he has initiated various policies and programmes for the development of the state,’’ he said.

He said during his tenure as the chairman of the state Zakkat and Endowment Board, the governor gave him all the necessary support to execute various projects and programmes which impacted positively on the socio-economic development of the state.

“We supported various groups of vulnerable and less privileged households across the state,’’ Jabaka explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle on Tuesday defected to the APC, along with some federal and state lawmakers, who are Zamfara indigenes.

