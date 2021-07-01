SMEDAN restates commitment to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

By Sani Idris

Kaduna, July 1, 2021 The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has restated its commitment in line with the agenda of the present administration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, restated the agency’s commitment at a two-day capacity building for its newly employed staff of the North West zone on Thursday in Kaduna.

Radda said that the capacity building for the newly employed staff was part of the activities of the agency geared toward impacting knowledge to the new recruits.

He said that the agency had started implementing a lot of programmes, which were aimed at fulfilling the promises of the present administration on lifting 100 Nigerians out of poverty.

“We have impacted positively a significant number of MSMEs in the country under different programmes which included the Conditional Grant Scheme which over 10,000 Nigerians benefited from it last year.

“Also under the National Business Skills Development Initiatives, over 3,000 people benefited, and the All Up programme which was a direct and indirect job programme, we created over 3, 000 jobs,” Radda said.

He said the importance of capacity building of staff both internally and newly employed, noting that it would avail them the knowledge of entrepreneurship and equip them with skills on how to train MSMEs.

“The capacity building will also avail them the knowledge of how to handle, monitor, counsel and guiding MSMEs, without those skills and knowledge, one is not fit to be a SMEDAN staff.

“On this basis, we brought them together at different geo-political zones and Abuja simultaneously so as to build their capacity and step the entrepreneurship modules so they can impact positively to the Nigerian MSMEs, which will in turn improve Nigeria’s economy,” Radda said.

He urged the newly employed staff to be dedicated to their duties and focus on the subject matter on MSMEs and build confidence on themselves to in turn be able to impact on MSMEs for individuals and Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Also speaking, Mr Badamasi Yau-Barau, the Kaduna State Office Manager of SMEDAN, said the building of capacity for newly employed staff was to equip them with the SMEDAN’s modules which would invigorate stronger MSMEs in the country.

Yau-Barau said that SMEDAN in Kaduna had begun reaching out to Local Government Councils in the state to empower cooperative associations for economic growth and development at the grass roots.

He stressed that SMEDAN in Kaduna was doing a lot to harness economic prosperity, disclosing that it was in the processes of partnering Google to train 10,000 MSMEs in the state.

He urged the newly employed staff to be dedicated and resourceful in their departments of endeavours for the development of the agency and the Nigerian economy at large.

