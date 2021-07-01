Troops Kill Scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists at Bula Yobe, Jabullam

At least 37 ISWAP Boko terrorists have been eliminated in a major joint military operation by the Air taskforce and ground troops of the Nigerian military at Bula Yobe, PRNigeria has gathered.

This development is coming as offensive airstrikes by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack jets destroyed dozens of terrorists’ camps at Abadam axis and Sambisa Forest.

PRNigeria gathered those accurate intelligence-led airstrikes coordinated by the Air Task Force Command attacked the hideouts of ISWAP elements in Jabullam and Yauma Wango in Abadam Local Government Area and Parisu in Sambisa Forest on Wednesday.

Intelligence sources, also said that the air raids were launched after series of aerial surveillance missions indicated massive convergence of the terrorists, placed on standby to stage attacks.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF Command scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, obliterating and killing scores of the terrorists in the general areas.

“Several gun trucks and armoury of the terrorists were destroyed, while a ground assessment by sources revealed that a number of ISWAP high-value fighters were eliminated. Many were seriously injured, in the military’s attack,” one of the intelligence officers said.

NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, while confirming the successful operation, said their Air Task Force was swift in providing close-air support to the ground.

“The operation, which was efficiently coordinated by our Air Task Force and ground troops, resulted in the neutralization of the terrorists’ elements. We have also sustained aerial bombardments to rout the fleeing ISWAP-Boko Haram criminals,” he told