Zamfara Lawmaker Assassinated After Welcoming Matawalle To APC

Bandits have killed the member representing Shinkafi constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Muhammad Ahmad.

Hon. Ahmad was killed on Tuesday night along Sheme- Funtua Road near Yankara village in Katsina State. He was on his way to Kano after attending a rally to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and members of the State House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director-General of Media and Publicity in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He was with his son and driver when his vehicle was attacked by the armed men who shot him. The lawmaker’s son was also abducted but later freed.

Ahmad was buried on Wednesday morning at the Mussallah Eid Cemetery in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Until his death, Ahmad was the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Budget.

Banditry and kidnappings have become commonplace in Zamfara State. In June, scores were killed by the marauders despite efforts by security agencies and repeated assurances from the government.

High-profile personalities have also been accused of fueling criminality in the state. The Emir of Dansadau Hussaini Umar and the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi Bello Wakkala were recently suspended by the state government for allegedly aiding banditry.

Governor Matawalle who critics claim is overwhelmed by the incessant assaults on the northwestern state, had in the wake of an attack on Kadawa village, Zurmi Local Government Area, admitted that banditry is getting worse by the day in Zamfara State.

“In recent weeks, the act of banditry has reverted to the ugly dimensions it had prior to the coming of my administration,” the governor said during a special broadcast on Democracy Day, assuring the people that his government will maintain its efforts to eradicate every form of criminality.

“The marauders kill without regard for any rules of sanity. Women, the elderly, and children are not spared. As a result, a large number of people have been displaced in nearly every town in the State.”