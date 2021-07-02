GACN engages transport stakeholders on gas use

By Zubairu Idris

Kano, July 2, 2021 The Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria (GACN) Ltd. and stakeholders in the transport sector are engaged on issues about conversion to the use of gas by vehicles using petrol and diesel.

The GACN Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olalekan Ogunleye, said in Kano on Thursday that the country has enough gas to be used for both domestic and export purposes.

He explained that conversion of vehicles using petrol to gas increases their lifespan.

“The Federal Government has been consistently focusing on gas development in the past six years.

“It is a systematic approach that has been put together by industry leaders, principally the President himself and the Minister of State for Petroleum and the Group Managing Director of NNPC.

“As you probably know, 2020 is declared as the year of gas, and 2021-2030 has been declared as the decade of gas.

“There is a systematic plan to ensure that we optimise our gas resources in Nigeria to generate employment and economic development,” he said.

He further said that gas was the major tool available today to create economic wellbeing, which the country needs more than ever before.

According to him, one of such initiatives was the auto gas initiative as well as the engagement of those in the transport sector on converting their vehicles from using diesel to gas.

“We are engaging with NARTO and NURTW, to come up with flexible thing for them to change from diesel to gas.

“The benefit of these are enormous, to the vehicle owners and transports, there is a minimum of 30 per cent decease in the operational costs, which means the profit goes up” he said.

He said that there would also be reduction on the country’s dependence on petrol, which it used foreign exchange to import, and other issues around subsidy.

Ogunleye said that embracing technology was one of the best ways of improving economic development in the country.

“It is important that we embrace change by switching to gas,” he said.

In his remarks, the NATO Zonal Chairman, Sani Idi-Danfulani, said that they support the plan for its economic advantages.

He, however, said that the cost of conversion was high and they need government support on that.

Also speaking, Bashir Farouq from Dangote Group of Companies, said that the company has started the process, and has so far converted over 5,000 vehicles.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the Greenville LNG, Mr Has Cheema, said that they supply gas to many parts of the country.

He said that the company has over 300 trucks that supply gas to different parts of the country over a period of time.

Cheema explained that the conversion would assist to save a lot of money for the country.

