Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service seals hotels, hospital over tax

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, July 1, 2021 The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Thursday sealed three hotels and a hospital over N22.2 million tax liabilities.

The affected hotels are Castle De-White House Hotel, Kwato Road, N12.12 million, Toptel Hotel, N2.8 million and Erisort Hotel, N345,471, all on Kigo Road, Kaduna.

Also, ALBA Clinic and Medical Centre, Constitution Road, was closed for not remitting N7.0 million tax.

Ms Aisha Mohammed, KADIRS Legal Adviser and Board Secretary, told newsmen after the exercise that the service had obtained Court order to seal the hotels and the hospital for defaulting.

Mohammed said that the action was in line with the provisions of Section 104 (3) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2011, and Section 37 (3) and (4) of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020, as amended.

According to her, the tax labilities are based on assessment from 2012 to 2018, adding that the Service has served them notice several times but they refused to oblige.

“We were left with no option but to go to court and obtain the Order to close the offices and recover the tax due to the state,” she said.

The Legal Adver admonished other businesses operators in the state, to settle their outstanding tax liabilities or face the same fate.

