Kano govt urges industrialists to embrace gas project

By Zubairu Idris

Kano, July 2, 2021 The Kano State Government, on Thursday, urged industrialists in the state to embrace the Virtual Gas Pipeline System before the take-off of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) project.

Mr Muazu Magaji, the state’s Chairman, Committee on NNPC-AKK Pipeline Delivery and Industrialisation Project, made the call in Kano while engaging officials of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

“This is a process of liquidfying gas, transporting it in a truck, expanding it to a large volume and then making it available to commercial and industrial gas users.

“The volume of gas required to begin this new virtual system is small compared to the bigger volume in AKK.

“If you don’t start this now, and you wait until the AKK pipeline comes on stream, the difficulty of converting the industrial and commercial use of gas can manifest and this can delay the take-off of the project.

“Kano is already a gas user hub. What we are doing today is to say to our people don’t wait for AKK pipeline to come on stream,” he said.

Magaji pointed out that there were companies that had invested in making gas available to end-users.

“You can begin to convert your factory, your automobile, your truck and power plant from diesel to gas, all the technology is there for you,” he said.

He also said that the state government had approved more than 1,000 hectares at Tamburawa for the construction of a gas industrial layout.

Magaji said the government would continue to provide all necessary support for the project because of its benefits.

