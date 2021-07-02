Kenya’s tea exports fall in April as depressed rain hurts production

Nairobi, July 2, 2021 Kenya’s tea exports shrunk to 49.5 million kilogrammes in April, down from 59.8 million kilogrammes in March.

The shrinking is as depressed rainfall affected production, the Tea Board of Kenya said in a report released on Friday.

The report said Kenya exported tea to 48 destinations, down from 50 in March.

Pakistan remained the top buyer of Kenyan tea, importing 18 million kilogrammes, or 36 per cent of Kenya’s total tea exports in April.

It was followed by Egypt, Britain, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran.

