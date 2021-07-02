Friday, July 2, 2021
More
    AfricaEconomy

    Kenya’s tea exports fall in April as depressed rain hurts production

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Nairobi, July 2, 2021 Kenya’s tea exports shrunk to 49.5 million kilogrammes in April, down from 59.8 million kilogrammes in March.
    The shrinking is as depressed rainfall affected production, the Tea Board of Kenya said in a report released on Friday.
    The report said Kenya exported tea to 48 destinations, down from 50 in March.
    Pakistan remained the top buyer of Kenyan tea, importing 18 million kilogrammes, or 36 per cent of Kenya’s total tea exports in April.
    It was followed by Egypt, Britain, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran.

    Previous articleExperts commend NASS on PIB, seek quick presidential assent
    Next articleKano State Govt., NNPC, GACN sign MoU on gas project
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com