The glory of the Lord is set to cover the whole world through the July Healing Streams Live Healing Services with the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Slated to run for 3 days; Friday 9 July to Sunday 11 July 2021, this online global phenomenon will be beamed live to a teeming global audience across the world via www.healingstreams.tv/3days and the Healing School mobile app. 6 pm (GMT+1) daily.

Since inception, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services have sponsored utter joy and restored hope through the diverse operations of the gifts of the Spirit and healing ministrations. Cancers have dematerialized, limbs grown, migraines vanquished, tumors disappeared and many other awe-inspiring miracles have been attested to. Countless lives from all walks of life, races, colors, including children, experienced myriads of notable testimonies worldwide in the March edition, making the July edition a most anticipated event.

5-year-old Michelle Sunny was released from the grasp of pain and anguish, since her healing from a huge mass diagnosed as cystic hygroma at the Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris. Today, baby Michelle and her parents now live in perpetual joy and happiness, no more emotionally scarred. Another testifier, Lise-Marie Muller, shared her life-changing experience at the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, where she became freed from severe back pain after her encounter with the healing power of God. The condition that affected her work and her family opened a new chapter, replete with ease, peace, and joy for Lisa when Pastor Chris spoke healing to her body! “Jesus touched me personally and gave me my life back!” She enthused. Hallelujah!

While the previous sessions have ushered the manifestation of God’s power and glory all over the world, this upcoming edition will be far greater as the glory of the latter house will surpass the former. It promises to be replete with healing, salvation, and restoration. It’s a time for faith-stirring exhortations by Pastor Chris, as well as glorious times of worship in songs by the Loveworld Singers. Indeed, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services is 3 days of being with the Lord.

Get ready to be launched into increased grace to walk in divine health. Spread the news, and invite everyone in your sphere of contact.

Register now at www.healingstreams.tv/3days and clear your schedules to participate for all 3 days to experience the season of the supernatural in this historic crusade. You can also set up a healing center (physical or virtual) to host others in participation. Sign up, using the following links. Onsite: www.healingstreams.tv/vc/

HC Virtual: www.healingstreams.tv/virtual