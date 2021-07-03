Saturday, July 3, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingMoney Market

    Stop Rate for 364-day Bills Falls to 9.15% amid Huge Subscription…

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    In the just concluded week, CBN sold more T-bills (worth N163.62 billion) than the matured T-bills worth N81.74 billion in the primary market with a decline in stop rate at the longest end of the curve given the high subscription amount worth N435.85 billion.

    Specifically, stop rate for 365-Day bill fell to 9.15% (from 9.40%) in line with our expectation.

    However, stop rates for 91-Day and 182-Day bills remained at 2.50% and 3.50% respectively.

    In tandem with the declining stop rate, NITTY declined for most maturities tracked amid buy pressure.

    Notably, NITTY for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months maturities moderated to 3.13% (from 3.70%), 4.01% (5.03%), 5.78% (from 6.87%) and 9.52% (from 9.71%) respectively.

    Elsewhere, activity at the OMO space was muted as there were no auctions.

    Nevertheless, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets. NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months rose to 12.75% (from 9.86%), 13.94% (from 11.28%) and 15.59% (from 13.45%) respectively.

    However, overnight funds rate fell to 13.67% (from 25.10%).

    In the new week, treasury bills worth N30.00 billion will mature via OMO; hence, we expect interbank rates to move in mixed directions amid marginal inflow of matured OMO bills

    Previous articleNaira Weakens against the USD at Most FX Markets…
    Next articleFGN Bond Yields Fall for Most Maturities Tracked on Buy Pressure…
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com