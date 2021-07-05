Coronation Merchant Bank appoints Egwim, Chief Economist

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 5, 2021 Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd has announced the appointment of Mrs Chinwe Egwim, as the Chief Economist of the bank, effective June 28.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Banjo Adegbohungbe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Adegbohungbe said prior to joining the bank, Egwim had worked at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBN Capital, Fitch Ratings Milan and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She holds a Masters in Financial Economics from Kingston University London, a BA in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University Kumasi Ghana and is an alumna of the European School of Economics.

Adegbohungbe said with over 500 published economic notes under her belt, Egwim had carved a niche as an outstanding economist renowned for consistently applying rigorous analysis in her work.

Egwim, presently, sits as a member of the board committee on research at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

He noted that she haf served as Resident Economist for the research-based initiative, AiR – Africa Investment Roundtable.

“Egwim brings in a wealth of experience in economic analysis and financial matters.

“Her broad experience and competence – within macroeconomics, research, as well as economic policy and reforms, positions her to provide strategic insights for our customers.

“We are certain she will be an excellent addition to the Coronation team and we trust she will enjoy working with us,” he said.

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market.

The bank offers corporate & investment banking, private banking/wealth management and, global markets/treasury services to its niche clientele.

It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos.

