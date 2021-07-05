NEPZA to partner NSC on upscaling FG’s non-oil sector deliverables –MD

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, July 4, 2021 The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says it is ready to open multiple partnerships with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to significantly scale-up the Federal Government’s non-oil sector deliverables for the citizens.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director, made the remark in a congratulatory message to Mr Emmanuel Jime, the newly-appointed Executive Secretary of the NSC.

Jime, was at a time Managing Director of NEPZA and two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State between 2007 and 2015.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure to congratulate you on your appointment as the Executive Secretary of the council by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a joyful occasion for us and all your associates.

“Your appointment is no doubt a validation of your proven records of national service as a two-term lawmaker and an astute administrator having also served as the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, a position I currently occupy’’, the NEPZA’s Chief Executive,” he said.

Adesugba described Jime’s appointment as a testimony to his continuous relevance as a patriot, with a lot to still contribute to national development.

He said the appointment had afforded the NSC boss the opportunity to manage another critical sub-sector of the national economy, whose importance was being amplified by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“As your agency also regulates dry port operations in Nigeria, we have unique opportunities to collaborate and work together for the development of the value chains in the economy and bridge economic infrastructural deficit facing the nation’’.

The NEPZA managing director, therefore, said exploring a variety of partnership channels around the non-oil sector would help to significantly scale-up the Federal Government’s deliverables for the citizens.

“Let me, again, on behalf of the management, staff and the entire workforce of the Authority congratulate you for a well-deserved appointment’’, he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved Jime’s appointment as executive-secretary of the council on June 25, 2021.

