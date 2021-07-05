Transcorp Hotels Plc., as part of its commitment to continue to redefine hospitality, will on 8th July 2021, host #TheAuraExperience at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, one of its choice properties in Nigeria.

The leading hospitality Company which softly launched Aura by Transcorp Hotels earlier in the year is using the experiential event in Abuja to officially launch the digital hospitality platform, introducing the world to an app that connects them to unique accommodation, great food, and experiences to treasure, in grand style and to suit your budget.

#TheAuraExperience will have guests enjoy the different possibilities Aura brings over two days of curated experiences covering homes and hotels, food and restaurants, as well as tours and different leisure activities.

“Our goal is to become the most important platform and ease to help people find the best place to stay on their travels and doing the things they love whilst creating memories,” said Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc

“Aura is all about the experience of guests, regardless of the touchpoint, we will always make it top-notch. It starts from #TheAuraExperience happening on 8th July, which will be a microcosm of the everyday reality of the larger Aura community,” Olusola added.

According to her, apart from the guests invited to Abuja for #TheAuraExperience, others can stand a chance to attend the launch physically to stay at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja by downloading Aura by Transcorp Hotels on Google Play or iOS and following @aurabytranscorp on social media. Prospective guests can also sign up at aura.transcorphotels.com

Transcorp Hotels Plc is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, committed to redefining service standards across the continent while remaining truly and authentically African.

Aura is Africa’s best platform for connecting travellers to unique accommodation, great food, and memorable experiences. The platform is also an avenue for people with unoccupied homes, hotels, restaurants, or different skill sets that may interest others to earn an income by becoming hosts.