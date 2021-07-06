European Union funded solar grid in Borno for commissioning

The European Union funded solar micro grid systems that targets to improve the wellbeing of communities in Borno State with rural electrification as part of its support in response to recovery, resettlement and resilience will be launched tomorrow 6th July 2021.

Following this project, lives are being saved, injuries are being treated immediately, babies are being successfully delivered, vaccines are being stored correctly, doctors and nurses can work more productively, clean water now available to thousands of project beneficiaries across nine sites in Borno State.

The benefiting communities includes: Bama and Gwoza General Hospitals, Mainok – Kaga LGA, Auno – Konduga LGA, Gajiganna – Magumeri LGA, Biriyel – Bayo LGA and Dikwa – Dikwa LGA), and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Maiduguri.

Inga Stefanowicz, head of Section for Economic Cooperation and Energy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), remarked: “Funding these projects in Borno State was borne out of the desire to support the state government developmental strides in spite of the enormous security challenges. This will enhance the welfare of thousands of people, support the fight against COVID-19, reduce carbon emissions by replacing diesel with renewable energy, and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 and 13.”

In the past, Bama and Gwoza General Hospitals and the five villages which include Mainok, Auno, Gajiganna, Biryel and Dikwa, faced regular power cuts due to intermittent energy supply from the grid. This posed a great challenge to the doctors and nurses treating patients in hospitals, as well as the inhabitants of the five village clusters.

With the funding support of the European Union in 2018, three different contractors were mobilized (FCDO/AECOM, EM-One Energy Solutions and MTECH Renewables to install nine solar micro-grids across eight sites in the state to improve the quality of lives of the good people of the state.

The EU funded solar microgrid systems were designed with community recovery and resilience in mind. The solutions are fully integrated, scalable, and quick to deploy, using tier-1 equipment components from proven technology partners.