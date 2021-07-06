Tuesday, July 6, 2021
    Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before the media

    The Lagos House of Assembly on Monday, 5 June, passed an amended version of the Criminal Justice Law of the state barring the police from parading suspects before the media.

    The bill was passed at a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

    Section 9 (A) of the newly passed bill states: “As from the commencement of this law, the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media.”

    The bill further stipulates conditions under which a policeman can arrest without warrant one of which is that a person must be reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms or other such dangerous instruments.

    A subsection of the bill also barred the police or any other agency from arresting a person “in lieu of any other person in a criminal matter.”

    The bill adds that a person who is arrested “shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.

    The bill stipulates that a suspect should be “accorded humane treatment, with the right to dignity of person; not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment; be brought before the court as prescribed by this law or any other written law; or be released conditionally or unconditionally.”

    After a voice vote, the Deputy Speaker directed the acting Clerk of the House,Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit the bill to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

