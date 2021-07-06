Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says it is not enough for the Federal Government to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, while leaders of other notorious groups are roaming wild and free.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), was rearrested, brought back to Nigeria, and re-arraigned on Tuesday, June 29.

Speaking on the development, Governor Wike said for justice to be said to have prevailed, the Federal Government must ensure that the leaders of other groups that have been linked to killings and unrest must be arrested and made to face the law.

Wike who on Thursday was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said in the case of Kanu, due process must be followed so that justice may come full circle.

“I have said as governor of Rivers State, I do not believe in Kanu’s principles or the way he wants to actualize Biafra. I have said that Rivers State is not part of Biafra.

“However, having arrested him, the due process of the law must follow. You cannot just say that because you have arrested him therefore you will not allow justice to prevail. You must follow the due process of law.

“And again, do not do it as if all our target is against a certain section of the country because it is not only Nnamdi Kanu we are talking about as regards insecurity in the country. We have bandits, we have Miyetti Allah who have caused a lot of problems, so government must endeavour to go after the heads of these organizations and associations and arrest them and bring them to book,” Wike stated.

The governor was of the opinion that if the government toes his advice, then Nigerians will be able to say that of a truth, justice has been done.

He added that a failure to see that the other arrests are made will only suggest that the move is targetted at just one section of the country, a situation which Wike says will breed issues over injustice and debates regarding marginalization.

The IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu was earlier in October 2015 arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

He was granted bail in April 2017 for medical reasons. However, Mr. Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Subsequently, he was intercepted on June 27, 2021, and was brought back to stand trial in Nigeria two days later.

Governor Wike was of the opinion that only a trial that follows due process and the drive to bring other defaulters to justice will ensure that the present government is not seen as nepotistic and bias in its dealings even with regards to insecurity.