Tuesday, July 6, 2021
    Ondo Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing Bill, Two Others

    The Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday passed a bill to regulate security, rearing and grazing of livestock and establishment of ranches.

    The Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Honourable Taofeek Oladele observed that the bill when passed into law will prevent the destruction of farm crops in the state.

    Oladele noted that the law will address clashes between herders and farmers, enhance the growth of livestock farming, prevent control and manage the spread of diseases and as well encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry.

    After a thorough debate on the bill, it was considered necessary for approval and the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Bamidele Oleyeloogun ruled in favour of the bill after a voice vote.

    The lawmakers also passed two other bills into law: the judicial autonomy bill as well as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill.

