Wednesday, July 7, 2021
    24 Killed As Boko Haram Fighters Raid Communities In Adamawa

    By Naija247news
    At least 24 persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorists in Dabna a farming community three kilometres away from Graha the hometown of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha.

    The community is said to have come under attack in the early hours of Wednesday, with insurgents shooting sporadically and setting houses and shops ablaze.

    Witnesses say residents scampered into the nearby bushes for safety even as the gunmen proceeded to invade a neighbouring community. As of noon today, sources say the Boko Haram fighters were still operating within the area.

    Sources within the military say a joint security task force comprising of the Army, Airforce, and the Police, have been drafted to the embattled communities.

    Fearing that the marauders will get to their community, many residents in Graha have started fleeing their homes for safe havens in villages nearby.

