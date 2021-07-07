Former Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde was on Tuesday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja and remanded at Suleja correctional facility.

Ojerinde is being prosecuted for corruption by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He was arraigned on an 18-count of alleged involvement in N5.2billion fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu during the hearing turned down the oral application for bail by defence counsel, P.O Olorunishola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

ICPC’s prosecuting lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle also opposed the defence lawyer’s submission.

Justice Egwuatu, then ordered that the JAMB boss be remanded at a correctional facility, pending the hearing of his bail application on Thursday, July 8.

Arrest Over ‘Multiple Frauds’

Earlier in March, ICPC announced that the Commission had arrested Ojerinde (at the time) for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

He is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Ojerinde was also alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

In a statement posted on the commission’s website, Ojerinde was arrested and being held on a remand warrant.