Lagos, 6 July 2021

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited will hold its SMEConnect Webinar by 11am on Thursday, 8th July 2021 with “The ABCs of Accessing Finance for your Business” being the topic to be discussed at the event. Participants are required to register for the event via https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SU8vLK_OToec2EwZLqljZA

The event topic is designed to expose SMEs to various finance opportunities that they can access and utilise to foster the continued growth of their business, whilst optimising the sustenance of their business operations in contributing to national development.

SMEConnect webinar is one of the ways through which FirstBank delivers its capacity building pillar of its value propositions to SMEs. The Bank’s SMEConnect initiative is focused on impacting SMEs in key areas that affect their business growth and development.

The scope of the Bank’s SME services covers small/medium scale manufacturing firms, merchants (suppliers, distributors etc.), professional firms (law, consulting, audit etc.), agricultural, Churches, Mosques and NGOs whose annual debit turnover is between N5M and N500M.

Guess Speakers at the event include: Damilola Salawu – Partner/Head Technology, Innovation and Fintech, Olaniwun Ajayi LP and Patrick Ehidiame Akhidenor – Head Credit Analysis & Processing, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Speaking on the event, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Gbenga Shobo said “amongst many factors, access to finance, plays a critical role to the growth and sustenance of every business venture, especially the SMEs and we are delighted with the role we continue to play in connecting SMEs to finance opportunities that are essential to boosting their businesses.

With FirstBank’s over 127 years of being woven into the fabric of society, we remain at the forefront of positively impacting businesses, especially the SMEs and enjoin all business owners and individuals intending to own theirs to be part of the event’’.

Only recently, FirstBank was honoured with the Africa Bank of the Year and Innovative Banking Product of the Year Awards in recognition of its sterling performance in delivering over 127 years of development-oriented services as Africa’s foremost financial inclusion services provider.

These awards came on the heels of a hat-trick of awards the Bank bagged – the 2021 ‘’Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria’’, ‘’Most innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria’’ and ‘’Best CSR Bank Nigeria’’ – at the Global Banking and Finance awards. In addition, Brand Africa ranked FirstBank the second most admired financial services brand for the second year running.

