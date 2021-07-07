Gov Fintiri Gives Looters 12-Hour Ultimatum To Return Stolen Items

Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri has given a 12-hour ultimatum to the hoodlums involved in the looting of public and private warehouses and government agencies to return the looted items or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

The Governor gave the order during a state-wide broadcast where he also lamented the loss witnessed in the state in the past few days to looters.

He also announced the arrest of over 100 suspects involved in the looting, condemning their action in strong terms.

The governor had earlier on Sunday, October 25 imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following massive attacks, arson, and looting of warehouses and government establishments in the state.

The looters wreaked havoc on the Customs Office, FRSC office, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NEMA office, Bishop Makanto COVID-19 Isolation Centre at Kofare, North-East Commodity Association (NECAS) Kofare amongst several others.