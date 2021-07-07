Wednesday, July 7, 2021
    Kaduna Abduction: Bethel Baptist School Confirms 125 Students In Custody Of Bandits

    The management of the Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State has confirmed that a total of 125 students were taken away by the bandits who attacked the school on Monday.

    The Proprietor of the school, who is also the President of Kaduna Baptist Conference, Reverend Ishaya Jangado, made the confirmation in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting with parents of the abducted students to discuss ways to rescue the students.

    Jangado said that the total number of students in the school hostel was 154, out of which 28 were recovered, while 125 of them are still in the custody of the bandits.

    The proprietor also disclosed that the bandits have established contact with the school management and has also assured them that all the students are doing fine in their custody.

