Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Motorists, Commuters Lament Gridlock

Motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan expressway woke up on Wednesday morning to a huge gridlock which affected traffic outward Lagos.

The gridlock was caused by an accident involving two trucks.

This was reported to have gone unattended, thereby causing a lot of frustration for road users leaving huge tailback which also spilled into feeder roads to the expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Segun Ogungbemide in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday said the gridlock escalated because it took a while to clear the accident scene.

Screen shot from a video showing traffic gridlock and stranded commuters around Kara bridge on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

“At the moment we are trying to manage the backlog of the gridlock caused as a result of the crash which occurred at the early hours of this morning.

“It involved two trucks getting involved in a crash and it took some time before we were able to clear the debris because the engine of the tanker pulled off from the structure and it took us some time to manage the traffic,” Ogungbemide said.

The aftermath of the crash generated gridlock both inward and outward Lagos.

The FRSC Sector Commander appealed to motorists not to drive against traffic rules due to impatience. He appealed to road users to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officials.