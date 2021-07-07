The Lagos State Government on Wednesday introduced a technology-driven device, Traffic Management Solution (TMS), aimed at implementing traffic law compliance in the State.

The State Government said the introduction of the handheld device, which allows for real-time capture of pictures and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance violations as they occur, will ease traffic gridlock on Lagos roads and put to rest controversies surrounding the operation of law enforcement agents and traffic violators.

Speaking at a press conference held at Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday to announce the introduction of the Traffic Management Solution (TMS), Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said the device, which would be used by both the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in their operations is linked to the control room where every activity will be monitored.

He said with the device, offender may choose to visit a Traffic Court and present the Violation Number for the violation he or she wishes to challenge Electronic verification of the authenticity of drivers’ licenses, vehicle licenses and number plates which will significantly assist in achieving the goal of clamp down on motorists with fake licenses and number plates.

The Commissioner disclosed that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s goal is to modernise operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and cause counterproductive results on roads.

Oladeinde therefore enjoined Lagosians to support the initiatives of the Sanwo-Olu administration in addressing the issue of Traffic Management and Transportation, which is the first pillar of the THEMES developmental agenda of the incumbent government.

He said: “In line with the Smart City status of the state, this innovation will align with traffic management structure on traffic law violations and compliance checks.

“With the use of this TMS device the need for traffic law enforcement officials to have any contact whatsoever with vehicular offenders on the road will be reduced significantly as they will only face the duty of capturing violations which will enable efficient and effective traffic management as their primary duty.

“Lagosians will experience transparency at its peak with the use of the TMS. It will expose in detail violations with the provision of video and picture evidence to aid the resolution process and give specific financial penalties within the ambit of the Law.

“Reports of physical abuse of our traffic management personnel will be eliminated as there will be no need for face to face resolutions and will create a strong deterrence to traffic offences which will significantly reduce the traffic situation in the state.

“I enjoin the good people of Lagos State to support the initiatives of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Administration as this is pointer to a better transportation sector as promised at the beginning of this journey in the Y2019,”

Dr. Oladeinde, who briefed journalists in company of the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka and other head of agencies in the Ministry of Transportation, disclosed that the recently launched body camera for law enforcement operatives would also complement the new device.