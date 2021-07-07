Wednesday, July 7, 2021
    Nigeria budgets for oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel in 2022

    A fuel station attendant dispenses kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega petrol station in Abuja January 23, 2015. The NNPC commenced sale of kerosene cooking fuel, which a majority of Nigerians depend on for cooking, at a reduced pump price of $0.27 per litre nationwide at all NNPC outlets. REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde (NIGERIA - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS) - RTR4MO8Q

    Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Wednesday that the government is assuming a crude oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel for the 2022 budget, and higher crude oil production at 1.88 million barrels per day (bpd).

    Africa’s largest oil exporter is producing roughly 1.47 million bpd of oil as a result of an agreement with OPEC and other oil-producing nations to curtail output. Its capacity is around 2 million bpd.

    The current benchmark Brent crude oil price is $73.60 per barrel.

    Nigeria relies on oil exports for more than half its budget and 95% of foreign exchange.

    Ahmed said that total spending by the federal government next year would be 13.98 trillion naira ($34 billion), an increase of 3% from this year’s budget.

    ($1 = 411.0000 naira)

    Reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Macfie

