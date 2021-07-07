Senate Condemns Unlawful Arrest Of Nigerians By Benin Republic Authorities

The Senate has condemned the unlawful encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the authorities of the Republic of Benin.

This stance by the upper chamber followed a motion by Senator Tolu Odebiyi during the plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker drew the attention of lawmakers to reports of encroachments into Nigeria’s territory by authorities of the Republic of Benin.

He quoted a report from Channels Television dated July 2nd, 2021 where it was reported that gendarmes from the Republic of Benin crossed illegally into Nigeria to arrest one Pastor Kunle Garb and Benjamin Amosu his interpreter who are residents of Igbokofi village in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State for demanding the reversal of the land encryption by the government of the Republic of Benin.

Odebiyi noted that the arrest of these Nigerians is based on the allegation that they are resisting encroachment into Nigerian land through Igbokofi village in Yewa North LGA of Ogun State.

The Senate consequently asked its committees on Foreign Affairs and Justice to engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and National border commission to investigate the incident and find solutions to the problem.

Abduction Of An Activist

The arrested person, Pastor Garb, is an activist, who has consistently campaigned against the incessant harassment of Nigerians by the Beninese in attempts to forcefully annex the Nigerian territory.

He was taken away in a Gestapo manner by the armed security agents from the neighbouring country.

He was allegedly charged to a court and remanded under inhuman conditions in the Benin Republic and prevented from having access to his lawyers, doctors, and members of his family.

The Ogun State government in response called on the Federal Government to immediately secure the release of the Nigerian citizen.

In a press statement, Governor Dapo Abiodun called on the national boundary commission to step up action to demarcate Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Benin.

He also called on Nigerian security agents to promptly ensure the security of border communities from external invasion.