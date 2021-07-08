Monday, July 12, 2021
    Gunshots Fired As Imo Speaker Removes Chief Whip, Suspends Six Others

    There were sporadic gunshots and pandemonium at the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday following the suspension of six lawmakers by the Speaker, Paul Emeziem.

    He suspended them over alleged unparliamentary conduct.

    Read Also: Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

    The House also removed the Chief Whip, Authur Egwim, (Ideato North, APC), and replaced him with Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre, APC).

    Sources told Channels Television that four All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers and two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among those suspended.

    The lawmakers are former Majority Leader and member representing Ikeduru state constituency, Uche Ogbuagu; member representing Obowo state constituency, Kennedy Ibe and member representing Oru West, Dominic Ezerioha.

    Others are members representing Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu; member representing Owerri North Philip Ejiogu, and the member representing Ihite Uboma, Onyemechi Njoku.

    All standing committees of the House have also been dissolved.

