BOC Gases appoints Segun-Alabi Company Secretary

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 8, 2021 BOC Gases Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Mrs Aderonke Segun-Alabi as Company Secretary.

This is contained in a notice posted on the website of the NGX signed by Mr Adeshina Alayaki, Financial Director of the company, on Thursday in Lagos.

Alayaki said that Segun-Alabi’s appointment followed the resignation of Mr G.A Oriseh with effect from June 28.

According to the notice, Segun-Alabi is a 2001 graduate of Law (LL B) degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University (formerly Ogun State University); and subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

Alayaki said that for two decades, Segun-Alabi engaged in corporate legal practice cutting across different areas, and adept in Top Level Statutory and Regulatory Liaison, Institutional Relationship Management, Legal Sustainability, among others.

“Prior to joining BOC Gases, Segun-Alabi served as the Legal Partner, Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria Plc with essential mandate on recovery matters.

“She was a Legal Officer at the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc between 2008 and 2011, while she also served as Company Secretary to the defunct Heritage Microfinance Bank Limited from 2004 to 2007,” he said.

