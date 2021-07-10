Cross River govt. urges SMEs to embrace online registration

By Benson Ezugwu

Calabar, July 8, 2021 Mrs Rosemary Archibong, Cross River Commissioner for Commerce, has advised micro business operators in the state to embrace the ongoing online business registration with the Calabar Smart City Data Bank.

Archibong, during entrepreneurs survey with management team of the ministry in Calabar on Thursday, said that the registration would enable operators qualify for loans to enhance their businesses.

Naija247news reports that the team visited some micro businesses in Calabar metropolis including shoes and bags manufacturers.

The commissioner said she was impressed with the skills exhibited by some of the manufacturers, including women.

According to her, the aim of the survey is to establish a connection between the Ministry of Commerce and Micro and Small Scale Enterprises in the city.

“To get to know their leaders in order to help educate them on the opportunities of collaboration; access to funding and business expansion.

“While reminding them on the tax exemption policy by Gov. Ben Ayade and the need to register online with the Calabar Smart City Data Bank,’’she said.

Archibong disclosed that the ministry would hold a business breakfast meeting with all the micro and small scale business operators in the city.

She added that the survey was also a fact finding for the planned meeting

