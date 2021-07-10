Customs extends airplanes verification by 2 weeks, as 58 comply

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, July 8, 2021 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the verification of privately owned airplanes by two weeks to enable those not verified to do so.

Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Attah said that at the end of the one month verification period, 58 private airplane owners had so far complied.

“You may recall that on 31st May 2021, the Service announced its intention to verify all Privately Owned Aircraft in Nigeria between June 7 to July 6, 2021.

“At the end of the verification period, a total number of 58 private aircraft owners complied.

“The infractions discovered during the verification exercise include; breach of temporary importation agreement, non appropriate payment of duty and taxes.

“Interestingly, those in default have indicated interest to pay, with some already commencing the process by making appropriate declarations.

“Considering the level of response and indications for more, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has graciously extended the verification period for 14 days, from July 7 to July 20, 2021,” he explained.

According to him, by the end of the deadline, the Service will invoke appropriate sanctions against any private aircraft owner that failed to comply, in line with the Customs and Excise Management Act.

The spokesperson stressed that the NCS would continue to insist that all import and export activities were done in compliance with extant laws of the land, “as no individual is above the law.”