Saturday, July 10, 2021
More
    Companies & MarketsBanks & Finance

    Fidelity Bank refutes alleged probe of former MD

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Itohan Abara-Laserian
    Lagos, July 6, 2021 Fidelity Bank Plc has refuted the alleged probe of its former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo.
    The bank disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.
    The bank in the statement refuted a publication alleging that the board of directors had approved the probe of its former managing director.
    “The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced.
    “Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as managing director and chief executive officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.
    “For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors continues to hold Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said the statement.

    Previous articleAssociation laments over skyrocketing price of steel products In Nigeria
    Next articleFIRS generates N650bn revenue in June
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com