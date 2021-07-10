Lafarge Africa lauds human, technology investments for improved results

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 7, 2021 Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of LafargeHolcim, says strategic investments in technology and personnel have enhanced the company’s efficiency and competitiveness in the marketplace.

In a statement on Wednesday in Lagos by Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the Chief Financial Officer and Supply Chain Director, the firm said the strategies would positively lead to improved results for all stakeholders.

Alade-Akinyemi said Lafarge Africa had invested in key structures to simplify its crucial processes without compromising on control.

He said the firm had also created management dashboards to improve decision-making processes as well as the application of data to create insights, and proactively identify opportunities and manage risks.

According to him, we have redoubled our investment in technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI) as it is a game-changer that will make us more competitive in the global market.

“Lafarge Africa is building an organisation of the future that is agile and innovative with a strong technical and commercial acumen that will ultimately create value for all stakeholders.

“The ability of our team to capture and realise market opportunities despite challenges of the global pandemic contributed significantly to our performance last year.

“Lafarge Africa was able to respond swiftly to the COVID-19 lockdown in line with its health, cost and cash initiatives that catered for the health of employees, contractors as well as host communities, and other stakeholders,” he said.

Alade-Akinyemi assured of the company’s commitment toward its current growth trajectory in spite of the challenging and dynamic operating system in the country.

