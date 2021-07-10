Saturday, July 10, 2021
    POS business, a potential job-creation tool – Economist

    By Hassana Yakubu
    Kaduna, July 9, 2021 The Point of Sale (POS) business is capable of reducing substantially, the youth unemployment rate in the country if sanitised, an Economist, Alhaji Tukur Umar, has suggested.
    Umar, who is also the National President of a non-governmental organization, Gamji Global Network, told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna that government needed to give attention to the business.
    NAN reports that a Point of Sale (POS) is a place where a customer executes the payment for goods or services, with the transaction occurring either in person or online.
    Umar said that POS business had created business and employment opportunities, with over 1.2 million beneficiaries in the country.
    According to him, youth, families members, shop owners, banks and government agencies have been benefitting immensely from the business.
    He therefore called on government to harness the job-creation potentials of POS in addressing the myriad of social problems bedeviling the country

