Senate identifies areas to strengthen Salaries and Wages commission

By Temitope Ponle

Abuja, July 7, 2021 The Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service has advised the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to forward areas to strengthen the commission to function effectively.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Emma Njoku, the Chief Press Secretary of the Commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, Committee Chairman gave the advice when he led members on an oversight visit to the commission.

Such areas, according to the committee, included application of stiffer sanctions on defaulting Public Sector Agencies that did not comply with approved salary structure.

Shekarau described the commission as a critical agency in the Public Service and assured of the committee’s support to strengthen it.

Earlier, Chairman of the commission, Mr Ekpo Nta told the committee that part of the challenges was inadequate enabling laws to apply stiffer sanctions on defaulting agencies.

Nta said the commission had always provided technical input to the work of the various tripartite committees made up of Government, Labour Unions and Employers Association (NECA) toward the determination of the National Minimum Wage.

The chairman said the commission also provided technical support to the government in the creation of new pay structures for the public service.

This included the harmonisation of pay structure in the public service and Pay Consolidation.

He further said the commission had written to the Head of Service on the need for upward review of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA).

While responding, Senator Smart Adeyemi frowned at the action of state governors who refused to pay the National Minimum Wage of N30,000.

Adeyemi tasked the commission to look critically at areas where workers’ welfare could be improved.

Also speaking, Senator Ali Ndume noted that the commission was critical to the development of the public service and should not be left unfunded.

Ndume also urged the commission to put forward areas the Committee could help it for more funding.

The delegation from the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service,

led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau comprised Senators Nicholas Tofoworu, Chris Ekpeyong, Biodun Olujimi, Smart Adeyemi and Ali Ndume

Related