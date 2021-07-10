Seplat Energy appoints 2 directors

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 9, 2021 The Board of Directors and Management of Seplat Energy Plc has appointed Prof Fabian Ajogwu and Mr Bello Rabiu as non-executive directors effective July 9.

Dr A.B.C Orjiako, Board Chairman, Seplat Energy, announced the appointments in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, Ajogwu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, professor of Corporate Governance, Lagos Business School and an alumnus of the Said Business School of Oxford University.

Orjiako said Rabiu held a Bachelor’s and Masters Degrees in Mathematical Statistics from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria and another Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from The Imperial College, London, United Kingdom.

“The Board of Seplat is pleased to welcome Prof Ajogwu and Mr Rabiu.

“These two prominent intellectuals bring vast knowledge in important areas such as the energy sector,corporate governance,industry regulation and capital markets.

“Seplat Energy looks forward to the immense contribution they will make towards its continuing global success,” Orjiako said.

Orjiako said the appointments followed the retirement of Mr Damian Dodo and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, as independent non-executive directors.

He said Dodo and Malloch-Brown were appointed to the Board in March and February 2014 respectively and diligently served the Board, making significant contributions during their tenure.

He Seplat Energy was privileged to have had such seasoned intellectuals who made significant contributions to the growth of the company.

