By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, July 7, 2021 The Weights and Measures Department, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, says it is focused on generating more revenue and sustaining economic development through the implementation of its Strategic Action Plan.

Alhaji Salim Mukhtar, Acting Director of the department, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at the Expanded Weights and Measures Zonal Meeting to review the action plan of the department.

The zonal meeting was focused on assessing the implementation of its combined strategic action plan toward economic growth.

The activity of the department centres on the verification of the accuracy of weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and business transactions to promote consumer confidence and protection from unwholesome acts.

Mukhtar noted that the plan was initiated and approved by the ministry in 2018 at the end of a one-week retreat organised for legal metrologists nationwide by which a combined action plan was evolved.

He described the plan as the bedrock and pillar which the department was being built upon and the projection of what the department would become in the next five years.

“So the machinery is placed on ground to see how the department would be developed within this framework of the strategic action plan. It is the vision and mission of the department, and what could be achieved within the period of five years.

“The department’s determination is to contribute to the economic growth in the country, generate revenue, employment and economic linkages among others,’’ he said.

The acting director called for maximum support and inputs from the departmental staff members to move the department forward.

He noted that the ministry had been working toward the department’s vision for it to transit to agency.

Speaking on challenges, he noted that field officers who embark on surveillance in business places such as supermarkets, factories, airport terminals, markets and filling stations where weighing and measuring equipment are used lacked operational vehicles.

He appreciated the ministry for its assistance to the department adding that although recently it purchased vehicles which were distributed to states offices for field work the gesture should be sustained.

“We ensure that all weighing and measuring certificates are verified accurately to facilitate valuable and quality products and services for consumers.

“We are field officers, 70 per cent of our activities is in the field and we need to move from one location to the other.

“We have seen the impact of that on the revenue generation and will like it to be sustained,’’ he noted.

Alhaji Labaran Rabiu, Zonal Coordinator, North Central zone and Chairman, Coordinators Forum of the department, noted that in the last three years the North Central zone had generated about N100 million revenue.

Rabiu added that revenue generation in other zones could be based on their capacities although a state like Lagos could generate more than a zone but generally South West zone had the highest revenue.