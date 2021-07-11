Sunday, July 11, 2021
    Sound Sultan is dead

    By Naija247news
    Popular singer, Lanre Fasasi, AKA Sound Sultan, is dead.
    Sound Sultan died after battling cancer of the throat.

    His death was confirmed in a statement issued by a family member, Dr Kayode Fasasi.

    “It is with heavy heart that we announce the death of multi -talented veteran singer, Rapper, Song Writer, Olarenwaju Fasasi AKA Sound Sultan.

    “He passed away at the age of 44, following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

    “He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

    “We, his family will appreciate utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

