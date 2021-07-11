Popular singer, Lanre Fasasi, AKA Sound Sultan, is dead.
Sound Sultan died after battling cancer of the throat.
His death was confirmed in a statement issued by a family member, Dr Kayode Fasasi.
“It is with heavy heart that we announce the death of multi -talented veteran singer, Rapper, Song Writer, Olarenwaju Fasasi AKA Sound Sultan.
“He passed away at the age of 44, following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.
“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.
“We, his family will appreciate utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”
