Aura by Transcorp Hotels is perfect for booking vacation homes, business or holiday lets, and experiences.

· Aura by Transcorp Hotels is a new platform that connects people to unique accommodation, great food, and memorable experiences

· Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo led the launch of Aura by Transcorp Hotels at The Transcorp Hilton Abuja

· Aura allows homeowners, hoteliers, restaurateurs and experience providers to earn income by listing their properties or services on Aura

. Aura by Transcorp Hotels is available on Android, iOS and web.

Abuja, Nigeria, 8th July 2021 – Transcorp Hotels Plc., the leading hospitality Company which owns the award-winning Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, on 8th July officially launched Aura by Transcorp Hotels at The Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, a digital platform that connects people to unique accommodation, great food, and experiences is Transcorp Hotels’ new business expansion, and being launched as part of its asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver true hospitality for all to experience.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Mrs. Dupe Olusola said ‘Aura’ by Transcorp Hotels reaffirms our commitment to continually offer new hospitality innovation in keeping with our vision of improving lives and transforming Nigeria. We are certain that this technology-driven platform will not just provide unique hospitality experiences, but will also create livelihood prospects, boosting the economy and establishing a sustainable hospitality system.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Director of Business Development at Transcorp Hotels Plc., who is leading the new business, said the platform is certain to become an integral part of people’s lives. “It’s not just about finding a place to stay, it’s about living your best life and enjoying access to the best experience at all touch point on this one platform.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who led and officially launched Aura by Transcorp Hotels said he was intrigued by the new platform and pointed out its uniqueness.

“I think the unique offering here is that Transcorp Hotels is putting its huge reputation, track record and success behind helping customers choose the best accommodation. I think this is great and it will help revive the hospitality industry especially after the downturn in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“I would like to commend the Transcorp team led by my brother and the man of many ideas and great execution, Tony Elumelu,” the Vice President said.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels launched softly in February but has now officially kicked off in major Nigerian cities, with plans to expand throughout the country and other parts of Africa. Through Aura, Transcorp Hotels Plc. seeks to transform the travel and tourism industry in Africa by focusing on three important components of travel – where you stay, what you eat and how you spend your time, while putting memorable experiences at the centre.

Transcorp Hotels Plc is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, committed to redefining service standards across the continent while remaining truly and authentically African.

www.transcorphotels.com

Aura is Africa’s best platform for connecting travellers to unique accommodation, great food, and memorable experiences. The platform is also an avenue for people with unoccupied homes, hotels, restaurants, or different skill sets that may interest others to earn an income by becoming hosts.

Learn more at aura.transcorphotels.com