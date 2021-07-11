Uzodimma has demystified governance, says Immigration Controller

Controller of Immigration, Imo State Command, Barr. Okey Ezeugwu, has lauded the administrative competence of Governor Hope Uzodimma, noting that the latter has demystified governance in Imo State.

Ezeugwu spoke at the Government House Owerri Tuesday when he was received in audience by the governor during a courtesy call on him by the Service.

“Imo is the heartbeat of our people. This is neither politics nor semantics. And I know Imo is held in high esteem by many people. There is so much resources – human and material – and the State is blessed with a Governor like Hope Uzodinma.

” In fact, the Governor had demystified governance because when I came in here, within minutes I had been attended to, and this is unusual compared to what happens elsewher and shows the style and type of leadership that is in place in Imo,” the Immigration Controller explained.

He commended Governor Uzodimma for rising up to the challenge posed by insecurity in Imo State recently, particularly in June when he said he assumed office as the boss of Immigration in Imo State.

His words: “As providence would have it, city life is back as things are returning to normal just as security has been restored. My Service remains grateful to the Governor and I am personally grateful to Imo people ably led by the governor for improved security by day, by minute”.

Ezeugwu who acknowledged that Immigration has benefited enormously from Imo State appealed to Governor Uzodimma not to get tired of helping to stabilise the Service.

“Logistics-wise we are nowhere and there will be no end to coming to government for assistance,” Ezeugwu said and solicited government’s assistance in ensuring that land is made available for Immigration to build house for her Controller in the state.

Ezeugwu who said the Controller-General of Immigration has zero-tolerance for oddities, promised that Immigration will serve Imo people well as it has presence in all the Local Government Areas in the State.

Governor Uzodimma who acknowledged the requests made by the Controller promised to “take action ” on them, but more importantly, assured Ezeugwu that “government will work with you to ensure you succeed.”

The governor urged the Service to come on board as partners to recover Imo State so that ” it can be where it should,” and encouraged Ezeugwu to make team work part of his guiding principle.

“We are partners. Go with the assurance that we are behind you and will support you,” Governor Uzodimma said.