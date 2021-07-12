23 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, July 12, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, bulk soya and bulk salt.

Others listed include base oil, petrol and butane gas.

The NPA said it was expecting 10 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 12 to July 25.

The NPA made these known in it’s publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

According to the publication, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex, indicating that the ships contain general cargo, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, butane gas and bulk fertiliser.

Meanwhile, another ten ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container consisting frozen fish, general cargo, soya bean oil and petrol.